Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Forecast To Gain 80.39% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $482.30M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The HLGN stock price is -554.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.35 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Sporting -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the HLGN stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Heliogen Inc. shares have moved -83.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) have changed 9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -940.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.0% from current levels.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 200.50%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.31% with a share float percentage of 60.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heliogen Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 26.6 million shares worth more than $139.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.07 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 5.8 million shares of worth $30.51 million while later fund manager owns 5.65 million shares of worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.