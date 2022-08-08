Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -6.87% Stock Price Decline

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.80M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.87% during that session. The VINO stock price is -1490.32% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 9.68% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 623.79K shares.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Sporting -6.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the VINO stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 14.48%. Year-to-date, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -85.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) have changed -41.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 76340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.46 while the price target rests at a high of $11.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3596.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3596.77% from current levels.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.58% with a share float percentage of 3.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 88160.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 74943.0 shares of worth $71870.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.