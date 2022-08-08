Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Gains 14.78%, Causing Bears To Win

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.91M, closed the last trade at $8.23 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 14.78% during that session. The FULC stock price is -302.19% off its 52-week high price of $33.10 and 61.0% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 730.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Sporting 14.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the FULC stock price touched $8.23 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -53.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have changed 40.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -422.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.95% from current levels.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.47%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and -21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.96 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.48% with a share float percentage of 108.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.1 million shares worth more than $144.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, with the holding of over 3.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.71 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $8.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $8.15 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.