Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.81% Stock Price Decline

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) has seen 12.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $837.30M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -365.81% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 39.34% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the FFIE stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares have moved -48.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -50.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -267.65% from current levels.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.07%, compared to -1.20% for the industry.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.91% with a share float percentage of 66.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $58.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anatole Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 6.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.94 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 8.84 million shares of worth $44.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $11.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.