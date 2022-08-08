Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) Gained 17.84% In One Month

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.56M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 15.94% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -347.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting 15.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved -40.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed 17.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.78 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1288.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.33% from current levels.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.25%, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.86% with a share float percentage of 14.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.52 million shares worth more than $8.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perry Creek Capital, LP, with the holding of over 1.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $0.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.