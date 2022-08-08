Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Shares Are N/A N/A So Far This Year

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.50M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The TYDE stock price is -1596.26% off its 52-week high price of $18.15 and 18.69% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.81 million shares.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TYDE stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 20.74%. Year-to-date, Cryptyde Inc. shares have moved -92.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) have changed -19.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) estimates and forecasts

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.91% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cryptyde Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 10650.0 shares worth more than $21619.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 86008.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.