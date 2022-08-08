COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Has Fallen -2.00%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.00M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The COMS stock price is -1360.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the COMS stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 17.49%. Year-to-date, COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares have moved -80.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) have changed -20.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6566.67% from current levels.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.62% over the past 6 months, compared to -8.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.59 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.70% over the past 5 years.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.71% with a share float percentage of 14.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with COMSovereign Holding Corp. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Buckingham Strategic Partners with over 2.64 million shares worth more than $2.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Buckingham Strategic Partners held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.