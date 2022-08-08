Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Slumps 1.85%, A Gain For Bears

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 3.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.60M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The CEMI stock price is -222.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 61.82% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Sporting 1.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the CEMI stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 11.29%. Year-to-date, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have changed 41.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -627.27% from current levels.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7 million and $12.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.40% for the current quarter and -29.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -4.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

CEMI Dividends

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.34% with a share float percentage of 9.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chembio Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $0.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.