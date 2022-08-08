Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Has Risen 0.92%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.83 and has seen 5.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The CEI stock price is -1247.22% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.41 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the CEI stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc. shares have moved -57.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have changed -9.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $781250.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $781250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $781250.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -217013788.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -217013788.89% from the levels at last check today.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.58% over the past 6 months.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 6.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.86 million shares worth more than $9.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 7.02 million shares of worth $5.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $2.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.