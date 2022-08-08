Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) has seen 8.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.70M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 34.87% during that session. The BQ stock price is -592.99% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 50.92% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Sporting 34.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the BQ stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 30.51%. Year-to-date, Boqii Holding Limited shares have moved -48.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) have changed 41.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 79170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $119.64 while the price target rests at a high of $119.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4314.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4314.76% from current levels.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boqii Holding Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.20% and 87.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.08 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.56% with a share float percentage of 3.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boqii Holding Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $8.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 26.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.1 million and represent 12.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.95% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $1.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.86 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.65% of company’s outstanding stock.