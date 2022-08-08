BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has seen 10.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.29M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 12.03% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -497.04% off its 52-week high price of $16.12 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 237.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting 12.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the BBAI stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 37.79%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have moved -52.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) have changed -25.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -418.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -362.96% from current levels.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.26%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.87 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 96.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.63% with a share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omni Partners US LLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $7.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Omni Partners US LLC held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.95 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $1.84 million while later fund manager owns 23231.0 shares of worth $85490.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.