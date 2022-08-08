Bears Are Back On The Defensive As TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) swung 44.76%

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) has a beta value of -3.87 and has seen 15.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 44.76% during that session. The TOMZ stock price is -63.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 63.16% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Sporting 44.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TOMZ stock price touched $1.52 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares have moved -36.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) have changed 60.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 83620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -130.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -130.26% from the levels at last check today.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.00%, compared to 20.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.08% with a share float percentage of 5.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $94575.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.