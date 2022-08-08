Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has seen 3.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $828.10M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -1512.7% off its 52-week high price of $50.80 and 37.14% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the BKKT stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have moved -62.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) have changed 23.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.99 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.50% with a share float percentage of 22.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.16 million shares worth more than $13.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $2.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $5.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.