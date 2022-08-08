Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.82M, closed the last trade at $5.88 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 13.51% during that session. The AVDL stock price is -97.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.59 and 82.14% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Sporting 13.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the AVDL stock price touched $5.88 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved -27.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have changed 38.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.97% from current levels.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.76%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.20% and 28.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.43% with a share float percentage of 69.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.74 million shares worth more than $39.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.49 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $3.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $1.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.