Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.57B, closed the recent trade at $284.12 per share which meant it gained $15.53 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The TEAM stock price is -70.04% off its 52-week high price of $483.13 and 43.85% above the 52-week low of $159.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Sporting 5.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TEAM stock price touched $284.12 or saw a rise of 1.73%. Year-to-date, Atlassian Corporation Plc shares have moved -29.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have changed 25.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $324.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $550.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.01% from the levels at last check today.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atlassian Corporation Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.43%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and -19.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.10%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $724.04 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $773.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.40% for the current quarter and 32.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -94.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.98% with a share float percentage of 90.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlassian Corporation Plc having a total of 930 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.89 million shares worth more than $6.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.79 billion and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $1.28 billion while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $387.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.