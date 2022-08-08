Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of -0.28 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.01M, closed the recent trade at $2.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -7.08% during that session. The IONM stock price is -285.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.10 and 57.63% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting -7.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the IONM stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 58.23%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp. shares have moved -52.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 149.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed 74.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 9780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -408.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -133.05% from the levels at last check today.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assure Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.50%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.00% and -500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.22 million and $8.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.30% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.50% over the past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.73% with a share float percentage of 15.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $3.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 6405.0 shares of worth $15243.0 while later fund manager owns 603.0 shares of worth $1435.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.