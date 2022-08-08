An In-Depth Look At The Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Stock

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 2.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.11M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The WAFU stock price is -165.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.87 and 34.8% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.34K shares.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the WAFU stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 32.73%. Year-to-date, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares have moved -25.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) have changed 26.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.72% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.80% over the past 5 years.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.13% with a share float percentage of 4.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wah Fu Education Group Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 18570.0 shares worth more than $59795.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 14746.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47482.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.