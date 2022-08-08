An In-Depth Look At SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.30% during that session. The SDC stock price is -418.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.42 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) trade information

Sporting 6.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SDC stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, SmileDirectClub Inc. shares have moved -42.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have changed 23.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.59.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SmileDirectClub Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $141.86 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $158.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.60%.

SDC Dividends

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.28% with a share float percentage of 34.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmileDirectClub Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $24.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.94 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $7.51 million while later fund manager owns 2.73 million shares of worth $7.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.