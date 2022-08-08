Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Surprises Wall Street With -10.26% Stock Price Loss

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 12.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.80M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.26% during that session. The ALNA stock price is -735.71% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.10 million shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Sporting -10.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the ALNA stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 19.22%. Year-to-date, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -76.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have changed -33.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.70% over the past 5 years.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.59% with a share float percentage of 7.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP II, LLC with over 2.79 million shares worth more than $0.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, TRV GP II, LLC held 2.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 2.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 1.97 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.