A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 7.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.89M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -10.22% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -258.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and 47.31% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting -10.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the AEMD stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 32.11%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares have moved -10.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed 68.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -139.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -139.52% from current levels.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aethlon Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 209.86%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and -61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.00% over the past 5 years.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.72% with a share float percentage of 7.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aethlon Medical Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.