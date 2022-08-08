A Detailed Analysis Of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.29M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The TAOP stock price is -333.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 15.79% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.75K shares.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TAOP stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 45.71%. Year-to-date, Taoping Inc. shares have moved -49.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have changed -9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 41760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taoping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.10%, compared to -2.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.00%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.46% with a share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taoping Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 35415.0 shares worth more than $50643.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 26826.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38361.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 23423.0 shares of worth $31649.0 while later fund manager owns 3739.0 shares of worth $5052.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.