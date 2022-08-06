Year-To-Date, NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Price Has Decrease -23.95%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 0.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $3.32, that puts it down -83.43 from that peak though still a striking 71.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $97.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.14K shares over the past three months.

NuCana plc (NCNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. NCNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$12.12.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

NuCana plc (NCNA) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.63%, and it has moved by 175.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.71%. The short interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.36, which implies an increase of 58.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.99 and $5.05 respectively. As a result, NCNA is trading at a discount of -179.01% off the target high and -120.44% off the low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuCana plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuCana plc (NCNA) shares have gone down -35.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.79% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.70% this quarter and then jump 30.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2022.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

NuCana plc insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.70%, with the float percentage being 29.81%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.33% of all shares), a total value of $7.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.66 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12486.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7340.0 market value.