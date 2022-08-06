Will International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares were 0.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.09% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the THM share is $1.23, that puts it down -115.79 from that peak though still a striking 19.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $99.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 98290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 112.68K shares over the past three months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) registered a -10.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.09% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.80%, and it has moved by 5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.00%. The short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 88.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, THM is trading at a discount of -777.19% off the target high and -777.19% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.00%. While earnings are projected to return -28.90% in 2022.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.95%, with the float percentage being 83.41%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.71% of all shares), a total value of $60.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.79 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 13.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 8.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.55 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $6.02 million.