Will Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares were 0.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the BDTX share is $10.47, that puts it down -180.7 from that peak though still a striking 60.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $135.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 239.87K shares over the past three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BDTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) registered a 6.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 28.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.96%. The short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 2.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 51.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, BDTX is trading at a discount of -328.95% off the target high and 19.57% off the low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares have gone down -8.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.46% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.40% this quarter and then jump 28.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -69.80% in 2022.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.12%, with the float percentage being 88.31%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $9.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 million shares, is of Bellevue Group AG’s that is approximately 9.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $0.85 million.