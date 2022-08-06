Why Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the MHUA share is $14.80, that puts it down -223.14 from that peak though still a striking 43.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 47.48K shares over the past three months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $4.58 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.38%, and it has moved by -13.58% in 30 days. The short interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) is 1480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 57.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.05%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14294.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.