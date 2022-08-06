What Will Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Be Like After It Jumps -88.52% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.24% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the QK share is $5.75, that puts it down -88.52 from that peak though still a striking 80.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $22.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.99K shares over the past three months.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a 29.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.24% in intraday trading to $3.05 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.24%, and it has moved by 73.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.04%. The short interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 8690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $374.13, which implies an increase of 99.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $374.13 and $374.13 respectively. As a result, QK is trading at a discount of -12166.56% off the target high and -12166.56% off the low.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2022.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.51%, with the float percentage being 8.51%. SAIF Advisors Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Highlander Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.