What Will Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Be Like After It Drops -147.1% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s traded shares were 0.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.49% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MTEK share is $3.83, that puts it down -147.1 from that peak though still a striking 34.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $10.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) registered a -5.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.49% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.14%, and it has moved by 10.71% in 30 days. The short interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 84800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022.

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Maris-Tech Ltd. insiders own 43.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.19%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7808.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $13898.0 in shares.