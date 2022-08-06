What To Expect Going Ahead For Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) Given Its -1.33 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s traded shares were 0.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the TCMD share is $46.41, that puts it down -420.88 from that peak though still a striking 29.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.28. The company’s market capitalization is $186.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.46K shares over the past three months.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. TCMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) trade information

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $8.91 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.97%, and it has moved by 20.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.75%. The short interest in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 61.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TCMD is trading at a discount of -203.03% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) shares have gone down -39.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.00% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -314.30% this quarter and then jump 70.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.88 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.85 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.92 million and $57.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.90% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.20%. While earnings are projected to return -35.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

TCMD Dividends

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s Major holders

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. insiders own 2.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.41%, with the float percentage being 98.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.76 million shares (or 18.88% of all shares), a total value of $75.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 million shares, is of Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $11.45 million.