What To Expect Going Ahead For Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Given Its 5.63 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares were 0.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.63% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the RAIN share is $18.78, that puts it down -150.4 from that peak though still a striking 71.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $225.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94920.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 213.40K shares over the past three months.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) registered a 5.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $7.50 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.82%, and it has moved by 50.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.49%. The short interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rain Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares have gone down -5.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.53% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.20% this quarter and then jump 5.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -226.20% in 2022.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.97%, with the float percentage being 106.20%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $17.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 13.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 million.