What To Expect As United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Delivers An -72.75% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s traded shares were 0.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.07% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the UIHC share is $5.09, that puts it down -380.19 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $46.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 218.23K shares over the past three months.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UIHC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) registered a 7.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.07% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by -28.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.21%. The short interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.90, which implies an increase of 44.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.90 and $1.90 respectively. As a result, UIHC is trading at a discount of -79.25% off the target high and -79.25% off the low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Insurance Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares have gone down -72.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.02% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.40% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.64 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.44 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180.98 million and $153.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.00% and then drop by -19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.10%. While earnings are projected to return 40.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 22.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

United Insurance Holdings Corp. insiders own 55.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.16%, with the float percentage being 53.91%. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.87 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $6.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares are DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 million.