What To Expect As Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Delivers An -63.03% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.57% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CYTO share is $3.33, that puts it down -656.82 from that peak though still a striking 11.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $6.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -13.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.38%. The short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 10.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.68%, with the float percentage being 4.09%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61603.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67763.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18871.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13851.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5853.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6438.0.