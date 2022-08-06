What Should You Do With WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) At Current Prices?

During the last session, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.50% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the WKME share is $34.42, that puts it down -220.19 from that peak though still a striking 29.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.60. The company’s market capitalization is $882.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.65K shares over the past three months.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WKME has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) trade information

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) registered a 5.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.50% in intraday trading to $10.75 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.36%, and it has moved by 7.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.59%. The short interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.38, which implies an increase of 34.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, WKME is trading at a discount of -160.47% off the target high and 6.98% off the low.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WalkMe Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) shares have gone down -35.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.08% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.80% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.5 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -78.20% in 2022.

WKME Dividends

WalkMe Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s Major holders

WalkMe Ltd. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.59%, with the float percentage being 97.91%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.25 million shares (or 28.70% of all shares), a total value of $365.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.37 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 12.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $156.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) shares are Allspring Common Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Common Stock Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $10.97 million.