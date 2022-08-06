What Should You Do With Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.72% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the QUBT share is $8.90, that puts it down -145.18 from that peak though still a striking 60.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $106.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 355.69K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) registered a 7.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.72% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.24%, and it has moved by 34.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.14%. The short interest in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2022.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Quantum Computing Inc. insiders own 46.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 11.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 3.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.72 million.