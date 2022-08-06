What Should You Do With Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares were 0.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.36% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MOGO share is $7.45, that puts it down -531.36 from that peak though still a striking 32.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $109.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.76K shares over the past three months.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. MOGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) registered a 5.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.36% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.83%, and it has moved by 25.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.04%. The short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.49, which implies an increase of 66.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.88 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MOGO is trading at a discount of -238.98% off the target high and -144.07% off the low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mogo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares have gone down -41.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.52% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.27 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.94 million and $11.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.50% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return -13.20% in 2022.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Mogo Inc. insiders own 12.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.96%, with the float percentage being 20.62%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 7.34% of all shares), a total value of $16.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 5.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $2.78 million.