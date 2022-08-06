We Just Learned Something New About iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) This Week With Its -2.55% Loss

During the last session, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s traded shares were 0.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ISPC share is $28.98, that puts it down -1165.5 from that peak though still a striking 9.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $19.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96390.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 118.68K shares over the past three months.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ISPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.55%, and it has moved by -22.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.92%. The short interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) is 46700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 76.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ISPC is trading at a discount of -511.35% off the target high and -140.17% off the low.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -191.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

iSpecimen Inc. insiders own 30.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.42%, with the float percentage being 6.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71175.0 shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65834.0 shares, is of Bleichroeder LP’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd owns about 40000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87200.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36086.0, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.