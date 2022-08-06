We Just Learned Something New About American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) This Week With Its -15.31% Loss

During the last session, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.41% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the AMSC share is $19.36, that puts it down -272.31 from that peak though still a striking 18.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.23. The company’s market capitalization is $127.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.92K shares over the past three months.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) registered a -4.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.41% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.31%, and it has moved by 1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.53%. The short interest in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 66.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, AMSC is trading at a discount of -419.23% off the target high and -92.31% off the low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Superconductor Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares have gone down -34.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -140.00% this quarter and then drop -5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.94 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return 25.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corporation insiders own 3.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.92%, with the float percentage being 61.08%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $16.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $5.38 million.