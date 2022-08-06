VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Declined -13.87% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares were 0.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VVPR share is $6.64, that puts it down -462.71 from that peak though still a striking 16.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $26.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.45K shares over the past three months.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VVPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.42%, and it has moved by -13.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.07%. The short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 55150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 76.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, VVPR is trading at a discount of -323.73% off the target high and -323.73% off the low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VivoPower International PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares have gone down -48.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 23.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.47 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.25 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return -23.30% in 2022.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders own 60.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.11%, with the float percentage being 2.81%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 61800.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40168.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $70695.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 27588.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40554.0 market value.