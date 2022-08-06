VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Has Lost -23.08% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s traded shares were 0.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VHC share is $4.53, that puts it down -126.5 from that peak though still a striking 50.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $145.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 541.40K shares over the past three months.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.73%, and it has moved by 56.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.57%. The short interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 94.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, VHC is trading at a discount of -1700.0% off the target high and -1700.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return -115.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

VirnetX Holding Corp insiders own 10.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.44%, with the float percentage being 36.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $7.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.47 million.