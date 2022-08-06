Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO)

During the last session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the WEJO share is $19.90, that puts it down -1070.59 from that peak though still a striking 34.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $139.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 869.71K shares over the past three months.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. WEJO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.44%, and it has moved by 30.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.83%. The short interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 66.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, WEJO is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -194.12% off the low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wejo Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares have gone down -58.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.80% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 276.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -283.20% in 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Wejo Group Limited insiders own 27.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.69%, with the float percentage being 57.74%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 19.84% of all shares), a total value of $75.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.25 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.p.’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.