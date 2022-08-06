The Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Stock Dropped -3.43% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.06% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the VS share is $5.18, that puts it down -1133.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $10.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.55%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.91%. The short interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.20, which implies an increase of 86.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.20 and $3.20 respectively. As a result, VS is trading at a discount of -661.9% off the target high and -661.9% off the low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Versus Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares have gone down -79.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.59% against 2.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.00%. While earnings are projected to return -79.90% in 2022.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders own 12.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.73%, with the float percentage being 19.17%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 16.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18105.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $11406.0.