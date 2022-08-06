The Time To Buy ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Is Now

During the last session, ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s traded shares were 0.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.37% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the PRPH share is $15.25, that puts it down -33.89 from that peak though still a striking 61.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $173.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 164.88K shares over the past three months.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PRPH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) registered a 5.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.37% in intraday trading to $11.39 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.15%, and it has moved by -19.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.23%. The short interest in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies a decrease of -0.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PRPH is trading at a discount of -31.69% off the target high and 56.1% off the low.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPhase Labs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares have gone up 78.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.00% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 277.80% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.65 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.14 million and $9.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 118.90% and then jump by 86.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.10%. While earnings are projected to return 270.00% in 2022.

PRPH Dividends

ProPhase Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

ProPhase Labs Inc. insiders own 19.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.99%, with the float percentage being 13.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.