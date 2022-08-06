The Time Is Right To Purchase Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK)

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.41% or $1.42. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $36.97, that puts it down -123.92 from that peak though still a striking 49.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90570.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 220.26K shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) registered a 9.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.41% in intraday trading to $16.51 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.75%, and it has moved by -4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.71%. The short interest in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is 4.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 11.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, OLK is trading at a discount of -51.42% off the target high and 9.15% off the low.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olink Holding AB (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares have gone up 0.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.56% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.95 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -79.70% in 2022.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders own 69.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.87%, with the float percentage being 128.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.65 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $223.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $170.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $35.28 million.