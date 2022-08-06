The Time Is Right To Purchase Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

During the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.33% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the ACRS share is $19.97, that puts it down -10.94 from that peak though still a striking 48.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.23K shares over the past three months.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ACRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) registered a 7.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.33% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.81%, and it has moved by 8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.95%. The short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 3.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.80, which implies an increase of 48.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ACRS is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -44.44% off the low.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) shares have gone up 66.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.88% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.90% this quarter and then drop -11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.50%. While earnings are projected to return -33.20% in 2022.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.74%, with the float percentage being 98.64%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $98.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $18.55 million.