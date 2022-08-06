The Current Price For Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the EOLS share is $14.34, that puts it down -52.55 from that peak though still a striking 46.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.06. The company’s market capitalization is $503.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.22K shares over the past three months.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EOLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $9.40 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.76%, and it has moved by -27.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.90%. The short interest in Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.38, which implies an increase of 42.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EOLS is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and -6.38% off the low.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolus Inc. (EOLS) shares have gone up 18.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.62% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.30% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.63 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.27 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.00%. While earnings are projected to return 80.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.50% per annum.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Evolus Inc. insiders own 33.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.27%, with the float percentage being 74.07%. First Manhattan Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.08 million shares (or 7.29% of all shares), a total value of $45.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $9.1 million.