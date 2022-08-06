The $4.47 Is The Price At Which Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $22.10, that puts it down -394.41 from that peak though still a striking 11.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.97. The company’s market capitalization is $624.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 678.26K shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRGV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $4.47 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.45%, and it has moved by -44.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.77%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 2.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.20, which implies an increase of 68.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, NRGV is trading at a discount of -325.06% off the target high and -56.6% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 26.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.42%, with the float percentage being 45.17%. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 4.65% of all shares), a total value of $98.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $5.76 million.