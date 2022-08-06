The $2.01 Value Of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares were 0.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the OCG share is $5.80, that puts it down -188.56 from that peak though still a striking 0.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $43.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40050.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 105.80K shares over the past three months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $2.01 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.67%, and it has moved by -38.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.79%. The short interest in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is 71240.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 452.50% in 2022.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders own 29.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.65%, with the float percentage being 12.20%. Credit Agricole S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54563.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19230.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66535.0 market value.