Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Are Up 17.82%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 0.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $4.04, that puts it down -300.0 from that peak though still a striking 17.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $74.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.53K shares over the past three months.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. SYBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.47%, and it has moved by 1.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.81%. The short interest in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 86.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of -791.09% off the target high and -494.06% off the low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone down -45.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.43% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.90% this quarter and then jump 20.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.40%. While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2022.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Synlogic Inc. insiders own 9.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.71%, with the float percentage being 68.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $25.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.67 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $3.65 million.