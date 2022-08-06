Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Are Up 25.57%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s traded shares were 0.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.38% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SGHC share is $12.48, that puts it down -138.17 from that peak though still a striking 25.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 353.39K shares over the past three months.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SGHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) registered a 4.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.38% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.72%, and it has moved by 15.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.96%. The short interest in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.26, which implies an increase of 36.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.49 and $9.79 respectively. As a result, SGHC is trading at a discount of -86.83% off the target high and -42.94% off the low.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares have gone down -36.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 11.70.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.09 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 34.80% in 2022.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

Super Group (SGHC) Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.45%, with the float percentage being 2.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.36 million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $89.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $16.16 million.