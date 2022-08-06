SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS): Is It Possible To Be Down -83.12% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.61% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $174.50, that puts it down -2414.41 from that peak though still a striking 29.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $38.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.41K shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited (SOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. SOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

SOS Limited (SOS) registered a 8.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.61% in intraday trading to $6.94 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.61%, and it has moved by -16.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.95%. The short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.00, which implies an increase of 93.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SOS is trading at a discount of -1340.92% off the target high and -1340.92% off the low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then jump by 200.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -310.60% in 2022.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.31%, with the float percentage being 8.32%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.13 million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $164.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $147.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOS Limited (SOS) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $13.78 million.