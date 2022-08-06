Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN): Can A Stock That’s Down -26.85% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.21% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SONN share is $2.07, that puts it down -590.0 from that peak though still a striking 23.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $18.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) registered a 4.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.21% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.17%, and it has moved by 10.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.49%. The short interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.30%. While earnings are projected to return 85.40% in 2022.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.85%, with the float percentage being 10.16%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.